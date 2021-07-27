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SELF HATING DEGENERATE LIBERAL SCUM HATES WHITE PEOPLE & PULLS TASER ON OLD MAN
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10 views • July 27, 2021
Brainwashing Marxism Has Destroyed the Minds of Young White Women and the Result Is a Warped Hatred of Their Own People, Just Sickening to Watch. "It was always the women, and above all the young ones, who were the most bigoted adherents of the Party, the swallowers of slogans, the amateur spies and nosers-out of unorthodoxy." George Orwell 1984
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