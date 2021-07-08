Revisited: 8/7/21 @5pm - Touring our "overwhelmed" hospital...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Keep in mind, I recorded similar videos throughout 2020, sending
them to friends and family. (I didn't join Bitchute and post vids until
later).
I even went into the lobby areas. They were mostly empty except for the security guard.
I also recorded the always-empty pandemic tents. Two cops guarding them and nothing else.
Thanks to Daniel B. for the reminder!
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report
