Remembering Nearfield is an international animated film and is a finalist at the Lisbon Film Rendezvous festival with a November public screening and has been nominated a Finalist at the Rome Prisma Film Awards 2023 and Istanbul Golden Bridge Short Film Festival. It has also been selected by the Golden Short Film Festival in Avezzano, Italy.

A wife and entrepreneur devoted to her family and business tragically loses everything as her health mysteriously declines. Why is she now left alone and unable to function in society? She finds out the answer through a series of events and a final, uncomfortable diagnosis. How was she crippled by a taboo disability that has surprisingly been reported for over 100 years? The weight of the stigma attached to the disability is shocking, as is the increasing reporting of the condition in the population. In this frank and revealing animated film we come to understand the human rights issues, the deep anxieties, the sense of vulnerability and search for remedy in the face of such steep adversity. We come face to face with a woman who is like everybody else, because she had thought it was “crazy” to be ill in this way and could never have happened to her. We are all taking our chances with our health, just like she did and this urgent story needs to be told, because there is little help or acceptance for those struggling to live with this inconvenient disability. Sadly, we have invited the problem and must stake steps to tame the destructive influence on our health.

A true story, animated over a recorded EHS testimony. The animated character expressing the testimony was designed by Sean A. Carney. Multilingual subtitles can be activated. The film was officially selected and nominated a "Monthly Pick" at the Rome Prisma Film Awards 2023.

Film review: safetechinternational.org/review-of-remembering-nearfield/

Remembering Nearfield is a film conceived as a non-profit educational film and was made possible by the donation of the following original works. All rights are reserved.

The film including the Character Design and Animation © Sean A. Carney 2023, the Film Producer.

Original featured Audio Testimony © Corrielle van Vuuren 2023, the film’s prime narrator.

Original Music Score “Improvisation for a New World” and audio recording of secondary narration © Kate Kheel 2023.

Official Remembering Nearfield Film Website: express.adobe.com/page/POYG80KaKi8mi/

