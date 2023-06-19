P.1 Mullein tea chat with EK: Laughing Yoga with Bead Happy; Stray cats MVI_2104-7,9-11merged

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I am drinking mullein tea every day now, to try to loosen and expel mucus and phlegm from my chest, given my propensity these days to pneumonia. This may become a regular chat à la Dr Jane Ruby’s ‘Coffee Chat’. This is not medical advice.