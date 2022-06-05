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The fifth dimension! The truth of Revelation, what John see's, and the key to unlocking it!
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516 views • June 05, 2022
This video is going to be the best description of revelation that you will hear. For years and years the book of revelation has been read and looked at in a way that leaves a misunderstanding of timing and sequence of events. I want to address this topic by going over the higher dimensions and explaining it in a way that people may better understand. So that when you look at a prophecy like this, you can better grasp the realm of where its coming from and hopefully it can make some more sense to you!
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