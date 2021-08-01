How To Turn Off 5 GHz Wi-Fi at Home - Graphene Oxide Warning for Vaccinated - Easy to Follow Instructions

elKirko, a certified windows networking guy, discusses 5 GHz wi-fi. Will show you an example how to turn off the 5 GHz radio on your wi-fi router. It should be really close to what i am showing in my example. you may have to consult your wi-fi model manual on line somewhere. YOU CAN DO IT! also i give a warning about the much powerful 5 GHz for the vaccinated with the graphene oxide. Not sure where they will be safe from 5 GHz, as it is set to turn on by default on all the routers..If vaccinated, turn both radios off and go get a cat6 ether-net wire and run that to your device.spanish researcher discovers graphene oxide in vaccines, masks and tests:here some tests that were done on the graphene oxide: