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How To Turn Off 5 GHz Wi-Fi at Home - Graphene Oxide Warning for Vaccinated - Easy to Follow Instructions
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1478 views • August 01, 2021
elKirko, a certified windows networking guy, discusses 5 GHz wi-fi. Will show you an example how to turn off the 5 GHz radio on your wi-fi router. It should be really close to what i am showing in my example. you may have to consult your wi-fi model manual on line somewhere. YOU CAN DO IT! also i give a warning about the much powerful 5 GHz for the vaccinated with the graphene oxide. Not sure where they will be safe from 5 GHz, as it is set to turn on by default on all the routers..
If vaccinated, turn both radios off and go get a cat6 ether-net wire and run that to your device.
spanish researcher discovers graphene oxide in vaccines, masks and tests:
https://www.brighteon.com/0b7b68c4-01c2-463c-a68d-5035667cc3b1
here some tests that were done on the graphene oxide:
https://www.brighteon.com/348dcb3c-d4b0-4c5c-9b8f-1d2d2f96294e
https://www.brighteon.com/9659648c-7dd4-4ada-b370-3db6484c2c13
If vaccinated, turn both radios off and go get a cat6 ether-net wire and run that to your device.
spanish researcher discovers graphene oxide in vaccines, masks and tests:
https://www.brighteon.com/0b7b68c4-01c2-463c-a68d-5035667cc3b1
here some tests that were done on the graphene oxide:
https://www.brighteon.com/348dcb3c-d4b0-4c5c-9b8f-1d2d2f96294e
https://www.brighteon.com/9659648c-7dd4-4ada-b370-3db6484c2c13
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