Canadian Daily News

Yes we know rebel are zionist douche bags

CDNews - A PROLOGUE: REBEL NEWS IS DIRTY TOO! pt.1 -

https://odysee.com/@CanadianDailyNews:2/rebel-lies:7?r=ABdo9FVMsB3ytLomJXFgfKjSprEV4ioA

These are videos from when I was first getting started on my other channel @TwisTProGaming:0 We think they've aged well.

our radio station - ThinkFreeRadio -

https://live365.com/station/ThinkFreeRadio-a49210

our store -

https://lost-cadaver.creator-spring.com/

Please always do your own research, and look into the information provided in this video. This video is for educational purposes.

CDNews - I WANT TO BELIEVE se.1 ep.21 - WHAT IS A VACCINE (Vaccine vs. Bio-Weapon) -

https://odysee.com/@CanadianDailyNews:2/CDNews---I-WANT-TO-BELIEVE-se.1-ep.21---WHAT-IS-A-VACCINE-%28Vaccine-vs.-Bio-Weapon%29:6?r=ABdo9FVMsB3ytLomJXFgfKjSprEV4ioA

CDNews - PROOF BIO-LAD IN EUROPE PAID FOR BY U.S.A GOVERNMENT -

https://odysee.com/@CanadianDailyNews:2/canada-news-clip-biolab:c?r=ABdo9FVMsB3ytLomJXFgfKjSprEV4ioACDNews ep.42 - "not bioweapon labs, it's a bioresearch labs" wha the fuck??? BIO WEAPON LAB PROOF -

https://odysee.com/@CanadianDailyNews:2/cdnews-biolab-proof:8?r=ABdo9FVMsB3ytLomJXFgfKjSprEV4ioACDNews - I WANT TO BELIEVE se.2/ep.1 - BIO-WEAPONS SHOULD NOT BE THE LAW -

https://odysee.com/@CanadianDailyNews:2/T0star-lies:1?r=ABdo9FVMsB3ytLomJXFgfKjSprEV4ioA

URLlbry://@CanadianDailyNews#2/CDNews---CRAZY-PLACE-TO-CALL-HOME-ep.23---CANADA-TURNING-COMMIE#b