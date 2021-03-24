10 ways to fight the devil each day

10 things a Christian warrior must do in the last day



Take Communion each day

Say the Our Father prayer and ask God to help you live his perfect will in your life

Pray to God on your own, just you and God in your room.

Pray in tongues - if you haven’t received that - ask someone who has to lay hands on you and ask God to receive the infilling of the holy spirit

Learn some key songs that you like and sing them to God - learn them off - because there will come a time when you may not have the Internet or access to it.

Read outloud the word of God, the bible - learn some key verses from it, that will help you with the things that you need the most

Maintain contact with other believers - why? iron sharpens iron

Ask God to help you to live in your perfect will

If you are going through tough times, ask other believers to prayer cover you

Be wise about who you let into your life - Run after God and only God.