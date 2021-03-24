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10 ways to fight the devil each day
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40 views • March 24, 2021
10 things a Christian warrior must do in the last day
Take Communion each day
Say the Our Father prayer and ask God to help you live his perfect will in your life
Pray to God on your own, just you and God in your room.
Pray in tongues - if you haven’t received that - ask someone who has to lay hands on you and ask God to receive the infilling of the holy spirit
Learn some key songs that you like and sing them to God - learn them off - because there will come a time when you may not have the Internet or access to it.
Read outloud the word of God, the bible - learn some key verses from it, that will help you with the things that you need the most
Maintain contact with other believers - why? iron sharpens iron
Ask God to help you to live in your perfect will
If you are going through tough times, ask other believers to prayer cover you
Be wise about who you let into your life - Run after God and only God.
Take Communion each day
Say the Our Father prayer and ask God to help you live his perfect will in your life
Pray to God on your own, just you and God in your room.
Pray in tongues - if you haven’t received that - ask someone who has to lay hands on you and ask God to receive the infilling of the holy spirit
Learn some key songs that you like and sing them to God - learn them off - because there will come a time when you may not have the Internet or access to it.
Read outloud the word of God, the bible - learn some key verses from it, that will help you with the things that you need the most
Maintain contact with other believers - why? iron sharpens iron
Ask God to help you to live in your perfect will
If you are going through tough times, ask other believers to prayer cover you
Be wise about who you let into your life - Run after God and only God.
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