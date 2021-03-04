March 4th, 2021: The Day That Q Anon Became the Truth Communities Unofficial Elephant in the Room

Question: If you are a QAnoner (why, I ask) have you not questioned why Q has not posted anything on-line since December 8th, 2020? Especially since all the crap of January 6th and the Inauguration has taken place. If your answer is Q takes time off from posting once and a while then all that I have to say is "well he has certainly picked a strange time to lay low for so long".I saw this one coming month's ago. I have followed QAnon since Tracy Beanz introduced us to the 'Bakers' back in October 2017. The mainstream media (much on purpose) ignored them until the past year, then more and more they started to report on the 'philosophy' of Q and then with each passing week the media started to call-out QAnoners as loyal Trump followers. Almost like a cult who believed in various conspiracies (which most of us are very familiar with). After the 'Insurrection' of January 6th the mainstream media jumped all over the false narrative that the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers and QAnon were all behind the storming of the Capitol. I have yet to focus on any particular person or group of people who are still promoting the QAnon theories, but they have been around since 2017 and the only thing that they are doing is making real Truther's look bad while at the same time empowering the mainstream media to continue to call out their nonsense and manufacture psyops like they did with the March 4th Insurrection 2.0 where Trump was suppose to be sworn in as the President and reclaim the White House. Yes, it is time for this elephant to leave the room. More to follow in my upcoming videos as I try to make sense of Trump standing down to challenging the Election Fraud.Related links:War Room Pandemic Episode 773March 4 LIVE from the White House.penguinsixHow Joe Biden made history as the most absent president ever: ArroyoFoxNewsThese Trump supporters are convinced he will be president again on March 4CNNHouse cancels session tomorrow due to threats of violence by extremistsCNBC NewsGlobal Agenda on Social MediaGlobalAgenda on GabGlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)Global Agenda @RumbleGlobal Agenda @lbry.tvGlobal Agenda @OdyseeFlote.app