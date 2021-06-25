X22 Report 2510b 6.24.21

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The [DS] is panicking, they know the election audit is not going to show the election was the most secure election ever. They know what they did, they cheated and once the election audit result are reported the people will know. Trump and the patriots are not trying to win battles they are trying to win the war. Is it a coincidence that vital information is being produced while Trump is out of the WH. Scavino continually puts out messages about Trump returning to the WH, it's almost time. This is about exposing and destroying the [DS] system.
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