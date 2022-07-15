X22 REPORT Ep. 2825b - Schiff’s Move Failed, SC Ready to Release the Final Death Blow on The [DS]

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2825b - July 15, 2022

Schiff’s Move Failed, SC Ready To Release The Final Death Blow On The [DS]

The [DS] has now failed in everything they have tried. Each lie is being exposed, the public is now learning the truth and when the people understand and see the truth it is game over for the [DS] players. They see the writing on the wall, and they only thing they have left is chaos, which they will use, but this is going to fail like everything else. Chaos does not startle the patriots. Trump mentions decisions need to be made. Change is coming.

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