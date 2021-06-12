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Medical Mark Of The Beast Announced - FULL SHOW 6/11/21
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131 views • June 12, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down how the COVID vaccine fits the description perfectly for the mark of the beast described in revelation as more and more governments, from local to national, require the vaccine for commerce or utilities. Also, from Bill Gates blocking out the sun to societal and economic collapse, Mike Schiele and Royce Lopez join Alex Jones live via Skype to discuss how the end of the world is descending upon us faster than a mRNA vaccine inflames your heart and gives your blood clots after injection.
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