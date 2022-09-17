Executive Order Brings TRANSHUMANISM: Biden Ushers In New Era of Human Biology To Pervert God's Creation

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Biden recently signed an executive order. Underneath all of the intentional confusing language, this executive order is about advancing transhumanism: The use of genetic engineering, computers, and other advanced computers to make us less and less human and instead more and more machine-like.
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