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Pharmaceutical New World Order: Nations Drafting Global Pandemic Treaty
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191 views • December 03, 2021
Today on TruNews, less than a week after the new omicron variant of the coronavirus was reported to the World Health Organization, global leaders on Wednesday agreed to start negotiations to create an international agreement to prevent and deal with future pandemics — which some have dubbed a “pandemic treaty.” The special session of the World Health Assembly, only the second ever held by the WHO’s governing body, pledged by consensus to begin work on an agreement, amid a round of applause, after three days of talks.
Rick Wiles has only been talking about this for nearly twenty years, and will have his commentary on this latest advance in the Global Health World Order.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/3/21.
Rick Wiles has only been talking about this for nearly twenty years, and will have his commentary on this latest advance in the Global Health World Order.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/3/21.
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