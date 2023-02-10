Mirror. Source

AI Dominion Games Ep 17: TESLA'S EPSTEIN SHERMAN TARGETS, TRUDEAU'S CHILDBASE STRANGLER GAMES https://www.bitchute.com/video/Hasgz5hp78KX/





Quote: "Tuesday, February 7th, 2023 "Did Gates use OpenAI bots as Tesla Epstein Sherman Targets (TEST) for Trudeau's ChildBase strangler games? Are Tesla bankers—State Street, Vanguard & BlackRock—hiding AR 'hits' with Serco weapons patents: US20200257317A1, US5781704A, US9498694B2, WO2020002598A1 & WO2014172045A1?" Twitter Profile @CsiHawkins: "Ties Trudeau's Family Maintenance Enforcement Program to ChildBase COVID games, Tesla's Epstein and Sherman targets, Gates' OpenAI bots, Serco weapons patents." This article shows Musk quitting OpenAI for fear it was working on injection of fake news (at crime scenes?). Elon Musk quits research group that built "fake news" generator https://futurism.com/the-byte/elon-musk-quits-research-group Microsoft invests $1 billion in artificial intelligence project co-founded by Elon Musk https://www.cnbc.com/2019/07/22/microsoft-invests-1-billion-in-elon-musks-openai.html Microsoft reportedly plans to invest $10 billion in creator of buzzy A.I. tool ChatGPT https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/10/microsoft-to-invest-10-billion-in-chatgpt-creator-openai-report-says.html Gates appears to be using Musk's 'lethal autonomous weapons' patent and OpenAI bots as Tesla targets for Trudeau's ChildBased strangler game into an international pedophile ring allegedly directed by Trudeau's former roommate—the ex-con Christopher Charls Ingvalson. US20200257317A1 - Autonomous and user controlled vehicle summon to a target - Google Patents https://patents.google.com/patent/US20200257317A1/en?oq=US20200257317A1 Musk Pledged to Cleanse Twitter of Child Abuse Content. It's Been Rough Going. https://ca.news.yahoo.com/musk-pledged-cleanse-twitter-child-1 David Hawkin's info: https://reversecsiscripts.com Playlist = Videos + Podcasts. Support David at Patreon or SubscribeStar https://hawkscafe.podbean.com/ Join David Hawkins and Christopher James for high level AI discussions that our fellow man is simply not aware. We will address the powerful AI on the loose worldwide that is affecting and infecting our world today on ever level. We together are going to change this for our world. Knowledge & Truth Is Our Armor Christopher James' website www.awarriorcalls.com www.bit.ly/awclivefeed: Link for live streams Mon/Thurs 8pm EST www.bit.ly/awcevidence: VERIFIED GLOBAL EVIDENCE COVID19 SARS-CoV-2 is and has ALWAYS BEEN a LIE https://bit.ly/awccolloidalsilver: Christopher's vault of colloidal silver resources Bitcoin account: bc1q9a8laqth42cpgv8vnf38tt9dakc3jvu0kxseen www.awarriorcalls.com the world must go for truth and the solution! Christopher James' alternate platforms... where the TRUTH will be found and the Solution moving forward. Telegram: https://t.me/aWarriorCalls Live Stream Link: aWarriorCalls.com/LiveStream Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-443257 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/awarriorcalls YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w? "

5G is a weapon system - Don't be fooled by the fake narrative https://tinyurl.com/tf38xs3d ~ The agenda - They are destroying human kind https://tinyurl.com/2p82r3j9 ~ 60GHz in schools - Lena Pu and Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/2c67ep66 ~ 5G target acquiring weapon system - This is not for control but an extermination technology https://tinyurl.com/4hetn32u ~ UK Government hacked https://tinyurl.com/337zjb4s ~ Report #133: David Noakes on GcMAF cancer treatments, FDA/MHRA/Pharma corruption, & wrongful charges https://tinyurl.com/ev8kms8n ~ BitChute { noakes falconscafe https://tinyurl.com/2h7z47ve } ~ The disciples of Ra: The deception of "medicine", viruses & vaccines https://tinyurl.com/2p8uc7as ~ Viruses don't exist https://is.gd/E4li0z ~ If you don't know what causes what they call a virus you will never know unless you read the science https://tinyurl.com/yj8j9pd2 ~ Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://tinyurl.com/4cethr4b ~ Prof. Francis Boyle "The British must not take these frankenshots"! Interview https://tinyurl.com/3cbrwts2 ~ The MAC phenomenon in people "vaccinated" from COVID-19 https://tinyurl.com/2p8xhjz3 ~ Video summary of La Quinta Columna that shows evidence of genocide based on injectable analysis https://tinyurl.com/43bdk4na





Illegal organ trafficking of homeless people in Texas? Same thing happened during Hurricane Katrina https://tinyurl.com/ym7uyt3e ~ Homeless vet killing society https://tinyurl.com/y2ycpn6m ~ NATO satanism, testimony, Kay Griggs: Colonel's wife tell-all, oppression, deception, secret society https://tinyurl.com/2p8ybsjv ~ Horus matrix at Normandy Omaha Beach Overlord D-Day 666 Cemetery satanic ritual sacrifice https://tinyurl.com/yckjeu8r