THE TRUTH ₪ ABOUT THE EFFECTS OF SUGAR

Concerned Citizen - They should teach this on repeat to every school child.
Around 50 years ago, two Harvard researchers were paid to 'prove' that fat was worse than sugar; what they neglected to inform anyone was that your liver changes everything that passes through it [everything but high fructose corn syrup, or HFCS]
The fat is the flavour...so to offset the loss in flavour, all sorts of crap goes in instead
Source: https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1832509089768775703
Thumbnail: https://www.erndsnacks.com/blogs/news/the-effects-of-sugar-on-your-health-what-you-need-to-know
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://giphy.com/explore/without-sugar-in-it
And to cap off this post:
https://www.health.harvard.edu/heart-health/the-sweet-danger-of-sugar