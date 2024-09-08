THE TRUTH ₪ ABOUT THE EFFECTS OF SUGAR

Concerned Citizen - They should teach this on repeat to every school child.





Around 50 years ago, two Harvard researchers were paid to 'prove' that fat was worse than sugar; what they neglected to inform anyone was that your liver changes everything that passes through it [everything but high fructose corn syrup, or HFCS]





The fat is the flavour...so to offset the loss in flavour, all sorts of crap goes in instead





https://www.health.harvard.edu/heart-health/the-sweet-danger-of-sugarhttps://www.health.harvard.edu/heart-health/the-sweet-danger-of-sugar