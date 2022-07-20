In Addition to Sri Lanka, Nine CCP’s BRI Partner Countries Are Also on the Verge of Bankruptcy

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07/13/2022 According to Spotlight on China, in addition to Sri Lanka which has declared bankruptcy, nine countries that all have joined the Chinese Communist Party’s Belt and Road Initiative are also on the verge of bankruptcy