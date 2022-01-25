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Freedom Convoy 2022. Trudeau trying to label them domestic terrorists. Wants to shut down GoFundMe
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101 views • January 25, 2022
WORLD WATCHES AS TRUDEAU THREATENS TRUCKERS – LABELS CONVOY AS TERRORIST ORGANIZATION
50,000 PLUS TRUCKERS HEADING TO OTTAWA TO SECURE OUR FREEDOM.
This week-end will mark the greatest patriotic event in Canadian history and the whole world is watching, everyone except for CANADIAN NEWS.
The TRAITOR JUSTIN TRUDEAU has banned all Canadian t.v. stations from covering this historical event and is calling the CANADIAN TRUCKER CONVOY a TERRORIST ORGANIZATION while threatening to seize all funds raised by Go Fund Me.
He is scared for his job and should be as calls for his hanging become louder.
https://www.ournewearthnews.com/2022/01/24/world-watches-as-trudeau-threatens-truckers-labels-convoy-as-terrorist-organization/
50,000 PLUS TRUCKERS HEADING TO OTTAWA TO SECURE OUR FREEDOM.
This week-end will mark the greatest patriotic event in Canadian history and the whole world is watching, everyone except for CANADIAN NEWS.
The TRAITOR JUSTIN TRUDEAU has banned all Canadian t.v. stations from covering this historical event and is calling the CANADIAN TRUCKER CONVOY a TERRORIST ORGANIZATION while threatening to seize all funds raised by Go Fund Me.
He is scared for his job and should be as calls for his hanging become louder.
https://www.ournewearthnews.com/2022/01/24/world-watches-as-trudeau-threatens-truckers-labels-convoy-as-terrorist-organization/
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