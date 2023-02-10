Diet & Orthomolecular Nutrition (Secret #3 from 8 Secrets to Become a Holistic Healer)

There's a famous saying that goes, "Exercise is king and nutrition is queen." It means that these two factors -- your exercise levels and nutrition -- are key to attaining holistic health and I think there's a lot of truth to this which leads into my third secret to becoming a holistic healer. My third secret is that in order to become a true holistic healer, one needs to understand (1) Diet and Nutrition and (2) Orthomolecular Nutrition. Diet and Nutrition is understanding what is good to eat and what kinds of diets and foods are healing for the body depending on what conditions you have. Sadly, doctors have very little training, whatsoever, in the field of nutrition when they go to medical school. I think it's ridiculous when they say you should talk to your doctor first about nutrition because doctors know very little about nutrition. I had a friend who was a medical doctor and she said; "I took one nutrition class in college and I didn't learn much." She got her nutrition information from the Seventh Day Adventist church, which teaches "veganism" as the ideal diet. This can be very dangerous for people, especially if they are prone to certain types of diseases. Our students at Arukah.com learn various diet theories that can be healing. Students also learn why there's so much false information out there about all sorts of foods. For example: Things that the American Health Association or the FDA promote are, very often, very bad for your health and what drives them... well, if you've been listening to me for sometime, the answer to what drives them is profit because there are powerful people who lobby these government organizations to promote false information about various agricultural industries. Most people don't know this but meat and dairy have been villainized by western media. Most people think meat, dairy and saturated fat are extremely bad for you when the truth -- which is finally starting to come out -- that, although not perfect, to deprive yourself of saturated fat, meat and dairy is very harmful and not even helpful for what they claimed it would do. Which is prevent heart disease, strokes and whatnot. Not too long ago, the common fats that were used for cooking were butter and tallow but because of lobbyists and corrupt organizations, we started replacing healthy animal fats with unnatural, unhealthy substitutes which increase the incidents of cancers and do nothing to spare us from heart disease. These substitutes are things like vegetable oil, canola oil, safflower oil, soy oil, corn oil, as well as margarine, which is technically not even food. Margarine, especially the first ones that came out, shouldn't even be consumed by humans at all. These are the kinds of things we teach at Arukah.com that most medical doctors don't know. The second thing that is related to diet and nutrition is Orthomolecular Nutrition or another popular way to say it is Mega-dose Vitamin Therapy. Basically, it's when you make sure that your body gets optimal doses of whatever nutrients that you are lacking in your diet. It's ideal to only get our nutrition from foods but if we're not growing our own food then our food is probably lacking in nutrition. This is why there is a need for supplements. Most people are lacking Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc, Magnesium -- different types of vitamins and minerals we should be getting from our food but because our food supply is so corrupt we have to supplement especially if we want to attain holistic health and healing. As with Diet and Nutrition, most medical healthcare workers don't really understand the power of these vitamins and supplements and even when they do recommend vitamins and supplements to their patients, they often don't recommend a dose that is high enough to have any kind of healing effect so then they conclude, "These don't even work." That's because they're not using them therapeutically because they don't know how. Doctors don't even study this in medical school. You have to specifically study the field of Orthomolecular Nutrition which was spearheaded by two-time Nobel Prize winner, Dr. Linus Pauling.

