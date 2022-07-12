When Western feminist nations start trying to kill us real Christians they will get destroyed by God

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2022). When these Western feminist nations’ religious Christian hordes and pastors start redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings to stick their middle fingers up at God, and start cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to mock God’s Word, and start stealing unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes to make God’s house into a gangster extortionists’ office, and becoming like the post-1960s Illuminati “Flower Children” New Age Wicca witch “women’s equality” “political correctness” “humanism” “Atlantis Hellenistic Satanism Western values” hippy grandchildren heathens, then God brings judgment beginning with the apostate harlot Church. Judgment always begins with God’s house. The religious Christian hordes and pastors will be bankrupted and arrested and thrown into Nazi holocaust camps and executed for crimes of releasing all of these fallen angel devils “fake aliens” from the abyss and replacing 20.8% of the earth’s population with nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars and androids and clones and hybrids and animals upgraded to human gene bodies. The religious Christian hordes and pastors condone all of this by being silent and hiding in fear, because they do not want assassination attempts and their families slaughtered and all their church donators to ridicule them as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs. Furthermore, they do not restore the Bible verses they redefined, and thereby replacing Jesus with Jezebel & Sananda Jesus & Mammon & Adephagia, and removing all of God’s spiritual protection, because they do not want 99% of their church donators to leave in anger and disgust and terror, and their female church donators to form mob riots to try to stone them. We can warn them for a million years, but they will not repent. They will not sell their homes and retirement pensions and church corporation businesses and Christian ministry businesses, and refund the tithes and sales profits. They will just allow more and more of the human specie to the replaced by nephilims and chimeras and fallen angels and androids and clones and hybrids and animals upgraded to human gene bodies and COVID19 vaccine Borgs, and then marry them to create more hybrids. They allow all these pedophile cannibal Satanist reptilian hybrid pastors and feminist reptilian hybrid witches to take over their churches and they pay billions of dollars of donations to them for feeding them their own children’s human meat in church cookies. They do not speak against the reptilian hybrid “gay mafia elite” and their earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrids for throwing 12 million of their children (800,000 American children) into their own supermarket food and they eat them, so they are accomplices to the crimes. If you see a child being torn to pieces by a wild animal, and you ignore it, then you are guilty of that blood.







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