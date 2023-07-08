New Member of the Family October 13, 2019

GJ heard a small meow when we got out of the van after church today. When he investigated he found this starving flea riddled kitten about 2-3 weeks old. We took her in and she has now adopted us! Since we saw two other kittens in the back yard after we took her in we figured the mom was still out there.





Actually we found out that one of the cats that we were given a year ago is the mom to this kitten and two more. We were told she was a spayed cat and we had her for a year but she is a little feral and I have never been able to pick her up or even touch her until now. She mostly stayed outside and could get in and out of the house via a hole in the wall of our crawlspace to come get food.





When she got back in the house this time we closed up the crawl space hole, as we finally found it and sealed it properly for the winter. After the hole was sealed up I lured the mom, Cali, to the food dish and I was able to touch her for the second time ever and I felt that she was nursing and also, she is preggers again. Now we have her in a large dog kennel in our family room and we used a live trap to catch the other two kittens and they are all living there.





The funny thing is that we had Lucky Maple, the rescue kitten, for about 2 weeks first before the others came in and she weaned herself, the mom still nurses the other two but Lucky Maple doesn’t even attempt it. Once the new litter is born we’ll get Cali spayed and we’ll probably give away the new litter because as it stands now, we have 7 indoor cats and a stray that we feed outside. We are officially a cat house! The other two kittens are Snowy, a nearly all white calico (female) and Greebo (male) looks just like Lucky Maple with some small alternations to the fur markings, like no white on his tail, less white on his belly etc.





