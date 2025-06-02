Northern Lights Alert Aurora Borealis! Could Be Seen Across the U.S. This Week

ItA powerful geomagnetic storm may light up skies across the U.S. with the dazzling Northern Lights! According to NOAA, the Aurora Borealis could be visible as far south as California, Alabama, and Oklahoma. Don’t miss this rare skywatching event — find out when and where to look, plus what’s fueling this stunning solar storm display.

