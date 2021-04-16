Important Subscriber Info, Updates and News

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40 views • April 16, 2021
We're switching TheOpenScroll email subscription service to "follow.it"
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Other subjects:
New interactive study John 2:1-11
War on the horizon
Ebola threat rising
Potential for vaccination under the guise of being tested
DARPA microchip to be inserted under the skin
Nasal spray kills off virus
Browser (false sense of) security - Am I FLoCed?
R-2 "robot" (not R2-D2, Luke) delivering pizza in Houston now
Some links:
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John2_1-11.htm
https://techcrunch.com/2021/04/14/googles-feedburner-moves-to-a-new-infrastructure-but-loses-its-email-subscription-service/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-russia-threat-national-emergency-sanctions
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9460389/Pentagon-scientists-invent-microchip-senses-COVID-19-body-symptoms.html
https://www.the-sun.com/news/2689351/nasal-spray-kills-off-covid/
https://tapnewswire.com/2021/04/johns-hopkins-university-confirms-you-can-be-vaccinated-with-a-pcr-test-even-without-knowing/
https://www.the-sun.com/lifestyle/tech/2684643/website-reveals-google-spying-ad-tracker/
https://abc13.com/dominos-pizza-announces-autonomous-delivery-nuro-r-2-self-driving-car/10510677/
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
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https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Subscribe to The Open Scroll Blog by email:
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Subscribe to The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
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Expect to receive an email from them to confirm that you want to be subscribed.
* Make sure to check your spam and trash folders because that's where you'll probably find it, and if you don't respond you will not be subscribed.
Other subjects:
New interactive study John 2:1-11
War on the horizon
Ebola threat rising
Potential for vaccination under the guise of being tested
DARPA microchip to be inserted under the skin
Nasal spray kills off virus
Browser (false sense of) security - Am I FLoCed?
R-2 "robot" (not R2-D2, Luke) delivering pizza in Houston now
Some links:
https://theopenscroll.com/structures/John2_1-11.htm
https://techcrunch.com/2021/04/14/googles-feedburner-moves-to-a-new-infrastructure-but-loses-its-email-subscription-service/
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-russia-threat-national-emergency-sanctions
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9460389/Pentagon-scientists-invent-microchip-senses-COVID-19-body-symptoms.html
https://www.the-sun.com/news/2689351/nasal-spray-kills-off-covid/
https://tapnewswire.com/2021/04/johns-hopkins-university-confirms-you-can-be-vaccinated-with-a-pcr-test-even-without-knowing/
https://www.the-sun.com/lifestyle/tech/2684643/website-reveals-google-spying-ad-tracker/
https://abc13.com/dominos-pizza-announces-autonomous-delivery-nuro-r-2-self-driving-car/10510677/
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection of our video and audio content here:
Video & Audio Content on The Open Scroll
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Subscribe to The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
Subscribe to The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
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