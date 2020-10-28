Bringing The Jones Plantation to the Big Screen

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SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=38281
Larken and Amanda Rose of TheRoseChannel.com join us once again to discuss the production of a feature film based on "The Jones Plantation," an animated short that Larken Rose released eight years ago. We talk about original animation, the resonance of the Jones Plantation allegory, how the idea to make that short into a live action feature film originated, and how people who want to contribute to unlocking more minds can contribute to the funding of the film.