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Newsmax: Trump on McConnell, Biden and Fauci, what he'd do in a possible 2nd term [26.05.2021]
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51 views • May 27, 2021
Note: Another planned Psyop ? I hope not... But i strongly suspects that Trump is also a Satanist, just as SMHP and KJ Ozborne says and documents...
5:43 in: How the Fuck can Trump recommend to take a Flu vaccine? Or any vaccine at all...
And he also gave money to Big Pharma... Then he must be a part of the Satanic Cabal, another Psyop... Shit, we are all fucked...
6:23 in Trump is a fucking Liar... A Satanist to... supporting the sick pedophiles...
7:02 inn.. The Satanist Trump are lying about India, just posted a video about India...
7:05 "They get better because of the Vaccine"... Fucking Satanist...
7:30 "We got the vaccine fastes".. yeah untestet with mercury, baby fetuses, monkey fetuses and other 'exciting' things - depopulation agenda 1 0 1, all who take this 'vaccine' are ginnie pigs..."Vaccines save Lifes - Satanisk Motherfucker, vaccines have killed children for years...
15:15 in. Hunter Bidens Satanic Laptop...
15:44 https://duckduckgo.com/?q=new+york+post+hunter+biden+laptop&;t=hc&va=u&ia=web
18:30 Trump: "Forget about the Children"...
18:44 Trump: "They trafficing woman mostly" he most be a satanist pedophile also...
19:14 "The best lies contain a lot of truth " I can feel his a liar...
--
"45th President of the United States speaks to Newsmax about 'big tech oligarchs' and if he could ever return to any social platform, what he and certain states' governments would do about 'censorship,' the border crisis, a creation of the Biden administration, issues with energy independence and gas prices, the former critics of his on vaccine rollout and early pandemic restrictions who have been proven wrong, and more. - via Cortes & Pellegrino with Steve Cortes and Jenn Pellegrino, weeknights at 9PM ET on Newsmax.
Watch Newsmax on Directv 349, Xfinity 1115, Dish 216, Spectrum (see channels), Cox, Optimum, U-Verse 1120, FiOS 615, Suddenlink, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom 277, Fubo, Sling, WOW!, Armstrong, YouTube live stream, or the Newsmax smartphone APP. Find your cable/streaming provider here: https://newsmaxtv.com/findus
Stay up-to-date at https://newsmax.com
Like Newsmax on Facebook: https://facebook.com/newsmax
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#Newsmax #Trump
282,021 views • Premiered May 26, 2021
Newsmax TV
1.89M subscribers
https://youtu.be/rJVTvPZfC9s
5:43 in: How the Fuck can Trump recommend to take a Flu vaccine? Or any vaccine at all...
And he also gave money to Big Pharma... Then he must be a part of the Satanic Cabal, another Psyop... Shit, we are all fucked...
6:23 in Trump is a fucking Liar... A Satanist to... supporting the sick pedophiles...
7:02 inn.. The Satanist Trump are lying about India, just posted a video about India...
7:05 "They get better because of the Vaccine"... Fucking Satanist...
7:30 "We got the vaccine fastes".. yeah untestet with mercury, baby fetuses, monkey fetuses and other 'exciting' things - depopulation agenda 1 0 1, all who take this 'vaccine' are ginnie pigs..."Vaccines save Lifes - Satanisk Motherfucker, vaccines have killed children for years...
15:15 in. Hunter Bidens Satanic Laptop...
15:44 https://duckduckgo.com/?q=new+york+post+hunter+biden+laptop&;t=hc&va=u&ia=web
18:30 Trump: "Forget about the Children"...
18:44 Trump: "They trafficing woman mostly" he most be a satanist pedophile also...
19:14 "The best lies contain a lot of truth " I can feel his a liar...
--
"45th President of the United States speaks to Newsmax about 'big tech oligarchs' and if he could ever return to any social platform, what he and certain states' governments would do about 'censorship,' the border crisis, a creation of the Biden administration, issues with energy independence and gas prices, the former critics of his on vaccine rollout and early pandemic restrictions who have been proven wrong, and more. - via Cortes & Pellegrino with Steve Cortes and Jenn Pellegrino, weeknights at 9PM ET on Newsmax.
Watch Newsmax on Directv 349, Xfinity 1115, Dish 216, Spectrum (see channels), Cox, Optimum, U-Verse 1120, FiOS 615, Suddenlink, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom 277, Fubo, Sling, WOW!, Armstrong, YouTube live stream, or the Newsmax smartphone APP. Find your cable/streaming provider here: https://newsmaxtv.com/findus
Stay up-to-date at https://newsmax.com
Like Newsmax on Facebook: https://facebook.com/newsmax
Follow Newsmax on Twitter: https://twitter.com/newsmax
Follow Newsmax on Instagram: https://instagram.com/newsmax
#Newsmax #Trump
282,021 views • Premiered May 26, 2021
Newsmax TV
1.89M subscribers
https://youtu.be/rJVTvPZfC9s
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