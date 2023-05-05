129-Sliding IS Deciding

Many are on the fence, undecided, as to the merit of the work done by Rev. Sun Myung Moon (1920-2012). His biggest legacy is the Blessing of Marriage institution and ceremonies, plus his teaching about absolute sexual ethics; giving great clarity to the need for abstinence before marriage and faithful, Blessed marriage.

If you have heard about his work, and are not deciding to support this movement, then that stance itself is a decision that needs to be reevaluated.

Watch this show to find out why.

