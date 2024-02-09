Joe Biden's Ho Chi Minh Trail Leads to Amerca's Heartland

NEW CALIFORNIA STATE STANDS WITH TEXAS!
Our first Declaration of Independence from Mexico: https://www.newcaliforniastate.com/1836-california-declaradion-of-inde When California Became a Country (before it was a state) - Actually, The History Channel gets this wrong, inasmuch as they don't even mention our first Declaration of Independence (follow the link above): https://www.history.com/news/california-independence-bear-flag-revolt NEW CALIFORNIA STATE: https://www.newcaliforniastate.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.