Joe Biden's Ho Chi Minh Trail Leads to Amerca's Heartland

NEW CALIFORNIA STATE STANDS WITH TEXAS!

Our first Declaration of Independence from Mexico: https://www.newcaliforniastate.com/1836-california-declaradion-of-inde When California Became a Country (before it was a state) - Actually, The History Channel gets this wrong, inasmuch as they don't even mention our first Declaration of Independence (follow the link above): https://www.history.com/news/california-independence-bear-flag-revolt NEW CALIFORNIA STATE: https://www.newcaliforniastate.com/

