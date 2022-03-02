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Soros - Quantum of Destruction [2017 - Ernest Matskyavichyus]
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44 views • March 02, 2022
https://youtu.be/QEZwzYgI51Q
George Soros, the Destroying Quantum
Documentary by Ernest Matskyavichus
А petition titled Drain The Swamp is trending on change.org. It already has the support of thousands of Americans.
They demand to deport George Soros from the country and de-naturalize his citizenship.
"We the people will no longer tolerate Soros interfering and actively working against our values, He is deliberately trying to destroy our country."
George Soros, the Destroying Quantum
Documentary by Ernest Matskyavichus
А petition titled Drain The Swamp is trending on change.org. It already has the support of thousands of Americans.
They demand to deport George Soros from the country and de-naturalize his citizenship.
"We the people will no longer tolerate Soros interfering and actively working against our values, He is deliberately trying to destroy our country."
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