6/22/2023 【Nicole on the Wayne Dupree Podcast】Nicole: Mr. Miles Guo, who could have enjoyed wealth and prosperity, has abandoned his immense fortune to take down the CCP. He and his family have endured relentless suppression and persecution from the CCP. He has also been targeted by the U.S. judicial system, which is weaponized by the CCP, and as a result, he was put behind bars. In other words, if Mr. Guo acted on behalf of the CCP, he would not have suffered such persecution.

6/22/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客节目】 妮可：原本可以享受荣华富贵的郭文贵先生为了消灭中共，不惜抛弃万贯家财、遭受了中共的对他及其家人的无情打压和迫害，并成为了被中共武器化的美国司法系统的眼中钉而身陷囹圄。换言之，假如郭先生替中共行事，他完全不需要遭受如此迫害！

