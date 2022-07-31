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Told Ya So - "Vaccines" Useless
Justin Trouble
Justin Trouble
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282 views • July 31, 2022

"If you were to be vaccinated today for covid with any of the available vaccines or boosted with any of the available boosters, you will induce your body to create anti-bodies to a spike protein that doesn't exist. You will create an army of immunity to something that isn't out there., so, pretty much useless."

Source: "Dr. Kelly Victory on mRNA Nanoparticles In COVID-19 Vaccines – Ask Dr. Drew"https://drdrew.com/2022/dr-kelly-victory-on-mrna-nanoparticles-in-covid-19-vaccines-ask-dr-drew/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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