Told Ya So - "Vaccines" Useless

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"If you were to be vaccinated today for covid with any of the available vaccines or boosted with any of the available boosters, you will induce your body to create anti-bodies to a spike protein that doesn't exist. You will create an army of immunity to something that isn't out there., so, pretty much useless."
Source: "Dr. Kelly Victory on mRNA Nanoparticles In COVID-19 Vaccines – Ask Dr. Drew"https://drdrew.com/2022/dr-kelly-victory-on-mrna-nanoparticles-in-covid-19-vaccines-ask-dr-drew/
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