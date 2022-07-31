Told Ya So - "Vaccines" Useless

"If you were to be vaccinated today for covid with any of the available vaccines or boosted with any of the available boosters, you will induce your body to create anti-bodies to a spike protein that doesn't exist. You will create an army of immunity to something that isn't out there., so, pretty much useless."

Source: "Dr. Kelly Victory on mRNA Nanoparticles In COVID-19 Vaccines – Ask Dr. Drew"https://drdrew.com/2022/dr-kelly-victory-on-mrna-nanoparticles-in-covid-19-vaccines-ask-dr-drew/

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