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2021 NOV 21 Australia Deepstate the Damning Truth of What is Going on in Australia the scumbag trail
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160 views • November 21, 2021
Revealing truth as the world now views Australia, a country under siege from their constantly elected governments who dismiss the constitution to maintain total control of political agenda programs.
FOOTPRINTS OF THE PLAYERS TO TAKE NOTE OF!
WHEN WE SEE A WEB OF RELATIVES AND RELATIONSHIPS, WE MUST INVESTIGATE RUTHLESSLY ALL PLAYERS AND THOSE THEY CONNECT WITH AND WHO REINFORCE AND OR ENFORCED THEIR AGENDAS AND EDICTS
RELATED SOURCES INFORMATION: CONFLICTS OF INTEREST in Australian Vaccination Policies https://imoparty.com/Conflicts-of-Interest-in-Vaccination-Policies
RELATED SOURCES INFORMATION: CONFLICTS OF INTEREST in Australian Vaccination Policies REFERENCES https://imoparty.com/COI-References
ORIGINAL SOURCE CAIRNS NEWS: Published November 21, 2021 https://rumble.com/vpk6vc-the-damning-truth-of-what-is-going-on-in-australia.html
FOOTPRINTS OF THE PLAYERS TO TAKE NOTE OF!
WHEN WE SEE A WEB OF RELATIVES AND RELATIONSHIPS, WE MUST INVESTIGATE RUTHLESSLY ALL PLAYERS AND THOSE THEY CONNECT WITH AND WHO REINFORCE AND OR ENFORCED THEIR AGENDAS AND EDICTS
RELATED SOURCES INFORMATION: CONFLICTS OF INTEREST in Australian Vaccination Policies https://imoparty.com/Conflicts-of-Interest-in-Vaccination-Policies
RELATED SOURCES INFORMATION: CONFLICTS OF INTEREST in Australian Vaccination Policies REFERENCES https://imoparty.com/COI-References
ORIGINAL SOURCE CAIRNS NEWS: Published November 21, 2021 https://rumble.com/vpk6vc-the-damning-truth-of-what-is-going-on-in-australia.html
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