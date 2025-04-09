BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Electromagnetic Vampirism is the Answer that Flu Out of View
Crrow777 Radio
Crrow777 Radio
3 weeks ago

They’ve lied to you about viruses—especially the flu. Dr. Diana returns to unpack The Invisible Rainbow, a book so important it reframes everything you think you know about illness. What if the flu isn’t viral at all—but a reaction to electromagnetic overload?

From electric light to 5G, every major tech rollout has been shadowed by a global “pandemic.” This episode traces a one-to-one link between EMF exposure and disease—from the Spanish Flu and early radio towers to 60GHz, 5G, and COVID.

We cover blood coagulation, oxygen deprivation, and how EMFs mimic radiation sickness. We share what you can do to shield your body and reclaim your health.


MORE FREE SHOWS:

https://crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/


BECOME A MEMBER:

https://crrow777radio.com/membership/levels/


FULL SHOW – Episode 622 – Posted for Members: https://crrow777radio.com/622-electromagnetic-vampirism-is-the-answer-that-flu-out-of-view/

