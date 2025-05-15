RT News - May 15 2025 3PM GMT

May 15, 2025

Russia's top negotiator in Istanbul says the direct talks with Ukraine will pick up where they left off there in 2022 - and will focus on what triggered the conflict in the first place. After hours of delays - and attempts to dispute the level of Moscow's diplomatic team - Vladimir Zelensky announces his delegation in Türkiye will be headed by his Defence Minister. Veteran Ukrainian diplomat Andrey Telizhenko tells us that the Kiev leader has been trying to lock in further military aid from London and Paris ahead of today's talks.





