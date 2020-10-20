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Will You Be There?
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3 views • October 20, 2020
Written by John Palmer, November 1982, Vancouver, BC
Recorded 2015-2016 New Westminster, BC/Kitchener/Fergus, ON
Remastered May 2020, The Cave, Vancouver, BC
John Palmer (1960-2007) was a founding member of Toronto-based 80s band Fourth Watch (later Red Rain of Sanctuary Toronto) as well as a regular guest artist at the Evergreen/Yonge Street Mission.
"Will You Be There?" is part of a small collection covering some of John's finest work in tribute to the man, his testimony, and his Lord.
Lyrics/download:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/track/will-you-be-there
Full album:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/album/john-palmer-tribute
Recorded 2015-2016 New Westminster, BC/Kitchener/Fergus, ON
Remastered May 2020, The Cave, Vancouver, BC
John Palmer (1960-2007) was a founding member of Toronto-based 80s band Fourth Watch (later Red Rain of Sanctuary Toronto) as well as a regular guest artist at the Evergreen/Yonge Street Mission.
"Will You Be There?" is part of a small collection covering some of John's finest work in tribute to the man, his testimony, and his Lord.
Lyrics/download:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/track/will-you-be-there
Full album:
https://incidentalmusic.ca/album/john-palmer-tribute
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