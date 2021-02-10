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SENATE JUST MADE A HUGE MISTAKE! The Deep State Has Now Opened The Door To Their Own Demise! (X22 Report)
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820 views • February 10, 2021
X22 REPORT
Ep. 2400b - The [DS] Is Opening The Front Door, The Flood Gates Will Open!
The impeachment hearing have started, the [DS]/Corrupt Politicians are opening the front door. This impeachment trial is not going to be fair, they are now creating the precedence to try other Presidents, Senators etc... The flood gates are now open. The patriots have it all, how do you inject evidence legally? How do you make it look like it wasn't your idea. Will this evidence help Trump or the [DS]. Drip, Drip, Flood.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Ep. 2400b - The [DS] Is Opening The Front Door, The Flood Gates Will Open!
The impeachment hearing have started, the [DS]/Corrupt Politicians are opening the front door. This impeachment trial is not going to be fair, they are now creating the precedence to try other Presidents, Senators etc... The flood gates are now open. The patriots have it all, how do you inject evidence legally? How do you make it look like it wasn't your idea. Will this evidence help Trump or the [DS]. Drip, Drip, Flood.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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