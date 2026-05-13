Financial Sorcery and Fiat Money, an interview with G. Edward Griffin

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When money can be created with a keystroke, reality starts to feel like financial magic. Trillions appear from nowhere while inflation quietly drains purchasing power from ordinary people. Governments call it stimulus. Central banks call it policy. But many now see it for what it is: a system built on perception, confidence, and endless currency creation.
#FiatMoney #Inflation #CentralBanks #Economy #Debt #MoneyPrinting #FinancialSorcery #DollarCollapse #Economics #Wealth
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