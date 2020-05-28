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** Tucker Carlson Rips Republicans Aiding Trump Russian Collusion Hoax and H1B Visas
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43 views • May 28, 2020
** Carlson speaks truth about Republicans Gowdy, McConnell, Graham, & Ryan who all permitted the false Russian Collusion narrative peddled by democrats and mainstream media
** Are American Companies Putting Americans Last?
** RINO’s (Republican In Name Only) are Outsourcing America
** GOP RINO Senators Demand Foreign Labor Amid Jobs Crisis
** THE H1B VISA PROGRAM NEEDS TO DRASTICALLY
REFORMED SO THAT IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO REPLACE
AMERICANS. IT IS A DISFUNCTIONAL SYSTEM AND
NEEDS TO BE MERIT BASED
** THE H1B VISA PROGRAM NEEDS TO DRASTICALLY
REFORMED SO THAT IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO REPLACE
AMERICANS
** BILL GATES (Microsoft) SAYS HE NEEDS AN INFINITE NUMBER OF H1B VISA WORKERS
** Are American Companies Putting Americans Last?
** RINO’s (Republican In Name Only) are Outsourcing America
** GOP RINO Senators Demand Foreign Labor Amid Jobs Crisis
** THE H1B VISA PROGRAM NEEDS TO DRASTICALLY
REFORMED SO THAT IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO REPLACE
AMERICANS. IT IS A DISFUNCTIONAL SYSTEM AND
NEEDS TO BE MERIT BASED
** THE H1B VISA PROGRAM NEEDS TO DRASTICALLY
REFORMED SO THAT IT IS IMPOSSIBLE TO REPLACE
AMERICANS
** BILL GATES (Microsoft) SAYS HE NEEDS AN INFINITE NUMBER OF H1B VISA WORKERS
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