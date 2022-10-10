What is soil health and why does it matter?
The most important factor in healthy plant growth is healthy soil! Soil bacteria, fungi and worms make up what we call the soil food web. Healthy soil teeming with this life is the foundation to a vibrant garden that produces fruits, veggies and flowers.
Check out our most recent blog which talks about all things soil with Evan, our soil expert and the man behind the Soil Fertility Program at Food Forest Abundance:
https://foodforestabundance.com/soil-is-alive/
