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Why Alabama Coach Nick Saban Advocates for Voting "Rights" Bill -- FOLLOW the MONEY
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30 views • January 20, 2022
Woke virtue signaling of corporations, as well as head football coach of Alabama, Nick Saban, is merely an exercise in uncovering their incentives and following the money. No different than Apple or Nike.
#NickSaban #VotingRights #Woke
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#NickSaban #VotingRights #Woke
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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