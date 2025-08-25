BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Communist Bench Pressing: The Soy Fueled Collapse of Zorhan Mandami
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
354 followers
18 views • 22 hours ago

Get ready for a fiery takedown of Zorhan Mandami’s bench press disaster! This self-proclaimed Communist with the strength of a hungover koala bear tries to lift a measly 135 pounds and fails spectacularly. Join us as we roast this peak 2025 lefty nonsense, exposing the entitlement, weakness, and Marxist whining that define Zorhan’s viral flop. From his oat milk-fueled dreams of running NYC to the scam of overpriced universities churning out useless degrees, we’re diving deep into the beta-ification of America. Strength is earned, not owed—something Zorhan clearly doesn’t get. Grab a protein shake, hit that like button, and let’s lift some truth! Subscribe for more no-holds-barred rants! #ZorhanMandami #PoliticalRant #StrengthMatters

communismcapitalismmarxismnew york cityviral videostrengthnew york politicsnew york city mayorweaklingpolitical rantzorhan mandamibench press faillefty nonsensefitness failsmayors race
