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FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 92:12-15, 20210509
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52 views • May 09, 2021
FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:
Sunday, May 9, 2021: Psalm 92:12-15
O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Righteous Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for calling me into Your Heavenly Kingdom through the atoning blood sacrifice of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, and my Emmanuel, who is always with us.
Thank you, Glorious Father, that because of the Grace, Mercy, Wisdom, and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ:
12 I am able to live a righteous life, flourish like a palm tree, and grow like a cedar in Lebanon.
13 Because I have been planted in the house of my LORD Jesus Christ, I Shall flourish in Your courts, my JEHOVAH, my EL-SHADDAI, The LORD GOD ALMIGHTY.
14 With the indwelling power of Your Holy Spirit, I shall still bear fruit in my old age; my children also, shall be fresh and flourishing,
15 To declare that You, our JEHOVAH-TSIDKENU, the LORD our Righteousness is forever upright; You, our JEHOVAH-NISSI, The LORD our BANNER is our Rock, and there is no unrighteousness in You.
Thank you, Holy Father, for bestowing upon me all these spiritual and physical blessings, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 92:12-15 personalized KJV)
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
Sunday, May 9, 2021: Psalm 92:12-15
O my Everlasting, Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, and Righteous Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for calling me into Your Heavenly Kingdom through the atoning blood sacrifice of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, and my Emmanuel, who is always with us.
Thank you, Glorious Father, that because of the Grace, Mercy, Wisdom, and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ:
12 I am able to live a righteous life, flourish like a palm tree, and grow like a cedar in Lebanon.
13 Because I have been planted in the house of my LORD Jesus Christ, I Shall flourish in Your courts, my JEHOVAH, my EL-SHADDAI, The LORD GOD ALMIGHTY.
14 With the indwelling power of Your Holy Spirit, I shall still bear fruit in my old age; my children also, shall be fresh and flourishing,
15 To declare that You, our JEHOVAH-TSIDKENU, the LORD our Righteousness is forever upright; You, our JEHOVAH-NISSI, The LORD our BANNER is our Rock, and there is no unrighteousness in You.
Thank you, Holy Father, for bestowing upon me all these spiritual and physical blessings, and for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 92:12-15 personalized KJV)
* * * *
Worship the LORD Jesus Christ with First Century Gospel Church on Sunday Service @ 10:30 AM EST. Contact us: [email protected].
GOD's spiritual and physical blessings to you IN Christ Jesus! Amen!
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