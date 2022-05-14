The U.S. State Department Website Updated Its “Us-Taiwan Relationship” Page

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On May 5th, the US State Department website updated its “US-Taiwan relationship” page and emphasized that Taiwan is a key U.S. partner in the Indo-Pacific region, adding the words like “the Six Assurances” and removing the statements such as “The United States does not support Taiwan independence” in the previous version.