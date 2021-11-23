Dubrovnik Old Town Walls: What we learned - Ep 22 Sailing With Thankfulness

The Old Town Walls at Dubrovnik provided an interesting insight to the walls (challenges) we have in our own lives. Enjoy exploring the Old Town and make sure you catch the key that's propelling us into this adventure. *** Read on for Your Next Step towards Your Own Dream Adventure...

=== Your Own Dream Adventure ===

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=== Books ===Sailing Around The World mini book: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/sailing-around-the-world-mini-bookResources, website links and references mentioned in the episode are listed on the episode page of our website: https://www.SailingWithThankfulness.com/dubrovnik-old-town-walls-what-we-learned-ep-22

- Jason David's song ˝These Walls˝.

- The Dubrovnik Tourist Card.

=== Thanks To ===

Music: https://www.bensound.com