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04 - The Book Of Hebrews: - Chapter 4: The Gospel Of Rest Walter Veith
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35 views • January 01, 2022
In chapter 4 we discuss the promise of rest. Entering into the rest of God is the ultimate reward for the believer and signifies salvation by faith in the atoning work of our Saviour Jesus Christ while demonstrating this faith by the fruits of good works. Let us strive to enter into this rest.
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