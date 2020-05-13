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Do Not Watch or Listen To This Show and You Will Burn In Hell - FULL SHOW 5/12/20
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216 views • May 13, 2020
Tune in to this live Tuesday edition of the Alex Jones Show & discover what the globalists have planned for you and your family. Watch and share this bombshell edition of the most banned broadcast on the planet! Please share this link because that’s how we, the humans, override Big Tech censors! Doctor Steven Greer also joins to discuss a possible FAKE UFO invasion not unlike Project Blue Beam! Tune in!
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http://newswars.com
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