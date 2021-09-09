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QFS, RV_GCR, NESARA/GESARA, and Current Events 090921 - BRINGING BALANCE!
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62 views • September 09, 2021
My take on current events and what I believe it all says about your loving and forgiving Father in heaven. I outline what we believe we know right now about QFS, RV_GCR, and NESARA/GESARA. I also discuss why we are seemingly following the old fulfilled timeline in the Book of Revelation.
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