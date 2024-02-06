Create New Account
BGMCTV ART OF SPIRITUAL WAR VITAL IMPORTANCE 02 HQ
BGMCTV
43 Subscribers
4 views
Published Tuesday

BGMCTV ART OF SPIRITUAL WAR VITAL IMPORTANCE 02 HQ


Sun Tzu said: The art of war is of vital importance to the State. It is a matter of life and death, a road either to safety or to ruin. Hence it is a subject of inquiry which can on no account be neglected. The art of war, then, is governed by five constant factors, to be taken into account in one's deliberations, when seeking to determine the conditions obtaining in the field.


These are: (1) The Moral Law; (2) Heaven; (3) Earth; (4) The Commander; (5) Method and discipline.

NOW LET US LOOK WHAT YHVH SAYS!!!


WWW.BGMCTV.ORG

Keywords
politicsjesuschristianprophecyreligionyeshuawarmessianicstraight truthcovid

