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Zionist Bombing In Jerusalem 1946
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12 views • July 13, 2020
This clip is from episode one of a British-made documentary from 2002 titled 'The Age Of Terror', and examines the bombing of the King David Hotel in Jerusalem on 22nd July 1946 by Zionist-Jewish terrorists, in which the south wing of the hotel, then occupied by British civil-military authorities, was bombed killing ninety-one people. Twenty-eight of the victims were British, forty-one Arabic, while seventeen were Jewish.

The Zionist terrorists who carried-out the attack were known as the Irgun, and were led by a future prime minister of Israel, Menachem Begin. The King David Hotel bombing was an act of terrorism that is widely-considered to be the first real incidence of 20th century terrorism. It is most significant indeed that the narrator - British actor Sir Ian McKellen - unequivocally states that Jews were the first terrorists of the 20th century. Sir Ian also states that terrorists of the future learned from the example set by Zionist Jews in 1946. He is correct on both points. That Jews invented modern-day terrorism is an indisputable fact. The Zionist state of Israel is the mother of terrorism as we know it.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5gaMNApYKtU
Frank Dono YT Channel
Keywords
terrorismjerusalembeginirgun1946zionist terrorthe king david hotel
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