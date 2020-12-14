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Words From The Lord: JUDGEMENT EVENT FROM GOD HIMSELF: "I Will Pour Out A Vile On Sun To Cause Disease/Boils & Hair Falling Out!!" - FIRST FRUITS ARE "FULLY RIPENED"!! - "DEVASTATION DESOLATION!!"
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102 views • December 14, 2020
THE NEXT EVENT – Cassandra B
https://444prophecynews.com/the-next-event-cassandra-b/
Warning to Prophets, Messengers and Watchmen – Salt of the Earth
https://444prophecynews.com/warning-to-prophets-messengers-and-watchmen-salt-of-the-earth/
Fully Ripened! – 278pikelk
https://444prophecynews.com/fully-ripened-278pikelk/
Devestation Desolation – Krystal Beall
https://444prophecynews.com/devestation-desolation-krystal-beall/
Our Redeemer Yeshua HaMashiach comes soon! Will you be ready? – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/our-redeemer-yeshua-hamashiach-comes-soon-will-you-be-ready-lynne-johnson/
"Be ready, for I am coming to speak to you."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8Lf6v_6-9E&;feature=youtu.be
End Time First Fruits of Gods Harvest - Christ Chosen Ones! Part 3 - David Eells, UBM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=31laaREu8Sk
JOEL 2
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Joel%202&;version=KJV
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https://444prophecynews.com/the-next-event-cassandra-b/
Warning to Prophets, Messengers and Watchmen – Salt of the Earth
https://444prophecynews.com/warning-to-prophets-messengers-and-watchmen-salt-of-the-earth/
Fully Ripened! – 278pikelk
https://444prophecynews.com/fully-ripened-278pikelk/
Devestation Desolation – Krystal Beall
https://444prophecynews.com/devestation-desolation-krystal-beall/
Our Redeemer Yeshua HaMashiach comes soon! Will you be ready? – Lynne Johnson
https://444prophecynews.com/our-redeemer-yeshua-hamashiach-comes-soon-will-you-be-ready-lynne-johnson/
"Be ready, for I am coming to speak to you."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p8Lf6v_6-9E&;feature=youtu.be
End Time First Fruits of Gods Harvest - Christ Chosen Ones! Part 3 - David Eells, UBM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=31laaREu8Sk
JOEL 2
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Joel%202&;version=KJV
__________________________________________________________________________
Our PayPal Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&;;;;;;;;;business=JPB5PPU6JDNU6¤cy_code=USD&source=url
TEAMJESUS222.COM
ALL LINKS TO TWITCH (FOR LIVESTREAMS),
BRIGHTEON.COM (FOR ALL VIDEO ARCHIVES)
WE HAVE 24/7 LIVE TEAM JESUS CHAT ON OUR WEBSITE AS WELL
MINISTRY EMAIL: [email protected]
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