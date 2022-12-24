Create New Account
And We Know 12.23.2022 TOGETHER WE expose MSM, RINOS, DEMS, 3-letter agencies, SM collude to destroy us! PRAY!
High Hopes
Published Yesterday
LT of And We Know


Dec 23, 2022


Although the actors and Hollywood are being exposed, there are still movies that are able to provide biographies that capture your soul… this song always gets me .. and reminds me of a story of how hard work and love for the family drive a man to find success… it had one scene in the Pursuit of Happiness where he is in church praying… money doesn’t bring happiness, blessings from our Heavenly Father does… we have much to be happy about this year…so much exposure on so many levels… and we will see some great giving at the end of this report today that will warm your heart…


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v224kig-12.23.22-together-we-expose-msm-rinos-dems-3-letter-agencies-sm-collude-to-.html


Keywords
current eventsnewsdemocratscorruptionfbiciachristiandojdemsmainstream mediamsmhappinessgivingrinosq dropsltsmand we knowexposing evil3-letter agencies

